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Preliminary election results show Hinkles, Chamberlin winning local legislative races
By Belgrade News staff,6 days ago
Zach Brown (D) - 32,106. County Commissioner District 3 (Unexpired Term) State legislative races near Belgrade, Manhattan, Churchill, Amsterdam, and Four Corners. "These results are preliminary and unofficial. Election officials will continue their work to ensure ballots are accurately counted and results are verified before final certification," reads a statement from the Gallatin County Elections Office. "We appreciate everyone who participated in this election, as well as the dedicated election workers and volunteers who help make our democratic process possible. Your participation matters, and we remain committed to transparency, accuracy, and public trust throughout the election process."