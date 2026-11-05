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Union Calls for Outside Investigation Into Prosper Portland Executive Director’s Contracts With Friends
By Sophie Peel,7 days ago
Stories worth knowing. Reporting worth supporting. Willamette Week's biggest fundraiser of the year is underway. Help fund independent reporting that is free for everyone. The union that represents employees at Prosper Portland is calling for Mayor Keith Wilson and the Prosper board of commissioners to hire an independent investigator to look into three contracts executive director Cornell Wesley awarded to longtime friends during his first year on the job.