undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
76ers Star Tyrese Maxey’s 4-Word Message to VJ Edgecombe Goes Viral
By Alder Almo,6 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Vj Edgecombe #77 talks to Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty.