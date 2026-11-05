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"It was by far the most miserable I ever was" - Chandler Parsons reveals the dark side of his $94.5 million contract
By Jonas Panerio,5 days ago
The money most NBA players earn undoubtedly makes their lives easier and much more comfortable. Living in a nice house and driving a fast car are just a few perks of signing a big-money contract. But as former NBA forward Chandler Parsons recalled, money isn't the answer to every woe a player encounters.