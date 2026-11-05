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Second pump deployed for Vitalia community flood response
By Marissa Verzi,7 days ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla (CBS 12) — A second pump is now operating in Port St. Lucie Vitalia community as crews continue working to remove floodwater from the neighborhood. The St. Lucie County Fire District said Thursday afternoon that the City of Port St. Lucie Public Works Department installed a second 12-inch pump, which became operational at approximately 1 p.m.
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