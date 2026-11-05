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76ers’ Dominick Barlow Sends 2-Word Message Amid Injury Recovery
By Justin Grasso,6 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 20: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty.