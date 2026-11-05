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DeMarcus Cousins suggests the Minnesota Timberwolves swap Rudy Gobert for Anthony Davis
By Godwin Mathew,6 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins suggested the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves exchange centers, as both teams face a challenging situation. Anthony Davis is currently looking for a new contract, and the Wizards are reportedly not interested in extending him on an expensive deal. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have once again shown visible frustration...