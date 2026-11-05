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Nov. 18: City to Celebrate Dedication of Beale’s Cut
By City of Santa Clarita,6 days ago
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents and community members to celebrate the Dedication of Beale’s Cut on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will take place at 22682 Sierra Highway, at the beginning of the Beale’s Cut Trailhead. Because parking at the site is limited, attendees are asked to arrive early, park at the Whitney Canyon Trailhead Parking Lot, 20203 Newhall Ave. Newhall, CA 91321 and use the Santa Clarita Transit shuttle service to reach the Dedication. Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to join a Community Hike led by city staff to see Beale’s Cut. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water.