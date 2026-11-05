undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WWE considered moving the date for the Royal Rumble, Jericho transforms into Gorgeous George
By Steve Gerweck,7 days ago
– The event heads to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 6, 2027, with the traditional 30-man and 30-woman Rumble matches awarding WrestleMania 43 title shots in Riyadh. Tickets go on presale November 16 for Club WWE members and public sale November 18 via SeatGeek, following Friday’s SmackDown and AAA doubleheader nearby.