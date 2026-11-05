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AG Brown, multistate coalition win case protecting $7.5 million in law enforcement funding for Washington
6 days ago
Attorney General Nick Brown and a multistate coalition of 23 states secured a victory in court Wednesday that blocks the federal government from withholding congressionally-authorized grants for law enforcement from Washington, including grants that fund ongoing criminal justice and public safety operations, such as crisis intervention programs, support for survivors of domestic violence, and efforts to reduce youth recidivism.