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Meet your new Boone County Reporter
By Kathleen Bryant,7 days ago
I’m Kathleen Bryant and I am LINK nky’s new Boone County reporter!. I am uniquely passionate about everything in Boone County because it’s where I got my start. I grew up in Florence and graduated from Boone County High School. My first job in public service was at Mary Rose Mission Soup Kitchen on Main Street and I learned to drive in the old Danbarry Dollar Saver theater parking lot.