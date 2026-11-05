undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Meet the Transgender and Nonbinary Candidates Who Just Made History
By Orion Rummler,7 days ago
Six transgender and nonbinary candidates made history on Election Day by winning races in states that have never elected a trans person into their legislature before. These candidates will expand LGBTQ+ political power at a time when their rights are increasingly under attack nationwide. All races are called according to projections by Decision Desk HQ.
6