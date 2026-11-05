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Dixie Heights High School set for $30 million overhaul with new auditorium, athletic fields
By Lia Salvatierra,7 days ago
Construction work for a brand new two-story auditorium and artificially-turfed baseball and softball fields could begin at Dixie Heights High School as early as summer 2027. During an early November meeting, the Kenton County Board of Education voted to spend roughly $30 million on those renovations, the first of many slated for a multiphase, multiyear overhaul of the high school’s facilities.