undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trump voters stayed home, Montgomery County swings blue: 4 takeaways on election | ANALYSIS
By Chris Smith,7 days ago
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – 2026 will go down as one of the biggest shifts in American political history, and Clarksville-Montgomery County was no exception. Despite having the second-ever presidential visit to our city – with Donald Trump speaking to some 3,000 people in a rally at F&M Bank Arena – the local GOP voter turnout was flat, and Montgomery County supported Democrat Jerri Green for governor over Republican Marsha Blackburn, defying the statewide results.
23