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USU’s UWLP Releases New Research on Women Leaders in Utah Higher Ed
6 days ago
Guest article written by Susan R. Madsen and Julene Reese. The Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) released a new research and policy brief, The Status of Women Leaders in Utah Higher Education: A 2026 Update. This report provides the most comprehensive look to date at women’s representation in leadership roles across Utah’s public colleges and universities, the state’s eight technical colleges, and two private higher education institutions – BYU and Westminster University. The brief updates UWLP’s 2021 publication and examines progress, persistent gaps, and national comparisons across the following positions: state board of higher education, presidents, cabinet members, chief academic officers and vice presidents, and academic deans.