undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NKY police hope to bring holiday cheer to more kids through shopping program
By Nathan Granger,7 days ago
Police officers in Northern Kentucky are working hard to bring holiday magic to more kids in the communities they serve this year. Last year was the first time the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #75 held its Cops and Kids event. The event saw 15 local kids accompany police officers as the kids chose fully-paid-for Christmas gifts off store shelves for themselves and their families. Now, with the second annual event on the horizon, the FOP is looking to grow the number of kids in the program.
11