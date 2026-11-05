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Nahman leads Firestone mayoral race; five trustees emerge as top vote-getters
By London Lylellyle@prairiemountainmedia.com,7 days ago
Scott Nahman leads Firestone’s mayoral election with 3,170 votes, compared with 2,553 for Scott Franks, according to unofficial results released by the town following the Nov. 3 election. The winner will serve a two-year term. John Damsma leads the eight-candidate trustee field with 3,171 votes, followed by Matt Holcomb...
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