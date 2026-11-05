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Love’s plans new Richwood truck stop, but officials worry about gridlock
By Kathleen Bryant,5 days ago
Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores is requesting a zone change in Richwood to construct of one of its new locations. The 12,000-square-foot proposed site would include a restaurant, a convenience store, truck and automotive fueling stations, a dog park and more. WFF Investments LLC, a local real estate firm, has owned the property at 11303 Dixie Highway since October 2023.
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