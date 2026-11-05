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Frederick voters reject two transportation funding measures
By London Lylellyle@prairiemountainmedia.com,7 days ago
Frederick voters rejected a proposed 1% sales and use tax increase for transportation projects in the Nov. 3 election, according to unofficial results published by the town. Ballot Issue 2D received 2,855 yes votes and 3,541 no votes. The increase was projected to generate about $3.8 million in its first full year for road maintenance, intersection improvements and other transportation infrastructure.