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Thank You to Our Barnes County Election Workers!
By Steve Urness,7 days ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Election Day is an exciting day, but it can also be a very long day, more than 12 hours. Carol Grenz, Deputy Auditor said our election workers arrive early, stay late, and work hard all day long to make sure every vote is counted and every voter is taken care of. We could not do it without them. Thank you to each and every one of our Barnes County election workers for your time, your dedication, and your service to our community. You are the reason election Day runs smoothly, and we are so grateful for you.