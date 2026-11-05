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County legislature votes to exempt certain disabled veterans from property tax
By Laura Robertson,7 days ago
The Onondaga County Legislature voted today to exempt veterans who are “permanently and totally” disabled by their service from paying county property tax. Ricky Mills, the commander of the American Legion in Camillus, said it was a “small victory” and that the big fight would be getting school districts to do the same. But he had tears in his eyes as he talked to Central Current after the legislation passed.