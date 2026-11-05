undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Lightweight ADV That Could Be The Perfect Second Motorcycle
By Arun Prakash,7 days ago
Most motorcycle garages have a main attraction. It could be a big cruiser, a sporty middleweight or a fully-equipped touring machine. However, it isn't necessarily the motorcycle its owner reaches for every time they want a quick ride. That's where a second bike makes sense. Something easy to manage, relatively affordable and capable of handling everything from city traffic to gravel roads without demanding too much commitment. Lightweight adventure motorcycles seem like an obvious answer, although finding one that balances highway comfort, off-road ability and everyday practicality isn't always easy.