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Su Valley Voice for November 5, 2026: Sunshine Community Health Center (SCHC) Updates & Tobacco Cessation
By Trisha Costello,7 days ago
In this episode of Su Valley Voice we revisited an earlier discussion on the topic of Tobacco Cessation. Host Trisha Costello was then joined on the phone by the Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Manager with the State of Alaska Department of Health. Together, they took a closer look at how tobacco use and addiction affects kids.