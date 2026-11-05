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5 Seiko Watches Under $400 Worth Wearing Every Day
By Vincent Nguyen,5 days ago
If you buy something from a link in this article, we may earn a commission. Seiko builds more watch for the money under $400 than any other brand selling today. These five split the work the way a wrist actually gets used: a field watch, a dive watch, a daily driver, a dress watch, and a chronograph. Three run Seiko automatic movements that wind as you wear them. Two run Seiko quartz and take their spots on accuracy and thin cases.