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Crash Responder Safety Week highlights roadway worker safety
By Sky-Hi Staff Report,7 days ago
Nov. 2-6 marks Crash Responder Safety Week, recognizing the critical work of crash responders in Grand County. During Crash Responder Safety Week, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists of Colorado’s Slow Down, Move Over law. The law requires drivers to move over at least one lane, if safe, when approaching a stopped vehicle displaying emergency, warning or hazard lights. The law also applies to passenger vehicles displaying hazard lights.