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OpenAI Promises to Foot AI’s Power Bill After Voter Revolt. Who Enforces It?
By Jose Antonio Lanz,7 days ago
OpenAI pledged to cover electricity and grid costs at future AI campuses it owns and operates. Its compact promises site-level disclosures, independent noise studies and an end to most NDAs with officials. The policy blueprint urges enforceable rules, but the company’s own national compact specifies no penalties. OpenAI promised...