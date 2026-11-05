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Jefferson County commissioners address residents’ concerns over water bill transparency
By Erin Ferragonio,7 days ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Questions about water bill transparency were heard by the Jefferson County commissioners after residents raised concerns about charges and inconsistencies on their bills. During Thursday’s meeting, a resident voiced concerns about discrepancies in his water bills. Commissioners said they are working with the water department...
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