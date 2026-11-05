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Durvalumab plus BCG may best serve patients with high-grade T1 NMIBC
6 days ago
BCG optimization should precede checkpoint inhibitor intensification in BCG-naive high-risk NMIBC, according to Tom Jayram, MD. Systemic therapy with a checkpoint inhibitor plus BCG is a legitimate first-line option for BCG-naive high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), but urologists should optimize BCG delivery before intensifying treatment, according to Tom Jayram, MD.¹ Jayram, director of the Advanced Therapeutics Center at Urology Associates, P.C. in Nashville, Tennessee, shared his perspective in a presentation titled “Systemic Therapy in BCG-Naïve NMIBC: Is It Worth It?” at the.