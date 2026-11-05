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Treating MIBC as a systemic disease reshapes bladder preservation
6 days ago
Systemic therapy now anchors MIBC care and expands bladder preservation options, according to Joshua J. Meeks, MD, PhD. Bladder preservation is now a realistic option for many patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) as systemic therapy improves, according to Joshua J. Meeks, MD, PhD.¹ Meeks, the Edward M. Schaeffer, MD, PhD Professor of Urology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, presented “Redefining Organ Preservation in MIBC: Modern Bladder Preservation Strategies” at the.