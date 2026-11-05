undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Olivia Miles admits why Caitlin Clark is 'annoying' to play against
By Jeff Smith, For The Win,7 days ago
Caitlin Clark's ascent among the WNBA's best players continued in the 2026 season, as the 24-year-old guard tallied her highest points-per-game average (22.3) of her career. With her scoring and consistent ability to find open teammates, highlighted by a career average of 8.4 assists per game, she's become a nightmare for opponents.