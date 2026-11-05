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Pinellas Deputy Accused of More Than 100 Unauthorized Database Searches Involving Estranged Wife and Others
By Steven Hirschfield,7 days ago
A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has resigned and been arrested after an internal audit revealed he allegedly used automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology and multiple law enforcement databases to obtain personal information about his estranged wife and several other individuals. During a press conference Thursday, November 5,...
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