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OPED: Aurora has a way to protect renters and property owners from contagious blight
7 days ago
For too long, Aurora has been a destination for too many investors of rentals who, sadly, have neglected to maintain their properties. Their actions, or inactions, have created pockets of blight throughout much of our city with the problem being more concentrated in older Northwest Aurora where too many of our residents live in slum-like conditions.
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