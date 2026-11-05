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'It felt like a miracle': Brownsville celebrates Gina Hinojosa's historic win
By Lucy Lopez,5 days ago
Brownsville, TX (KRGV) — Residents are celebrating Gina Hinojosa's win as Texas' first Latina governor after the Brownsville native defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. Brownsville voter Vanessa Buentello watched the results with her family Tuesday night. She then drove through Brownsville looking for others who wanted to celebrate. "It...
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