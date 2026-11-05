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Godzilla celebrates his birthday in style with 'Godzilla Minus Zero' sequel
By Beth Accomando,7 days ago
Call it coincidence, but this year’s midterm elections fell on Godzilla’s birthday. Japan’s most iconic kaiju roared into cinemas on Tuesday as “Godzilla Minus Zero” debuted in early IMAX screenings across the country. I'm not saying Godzilla influenced U.S. elections, but that blue wave he rides in the movie did feel a bit prophetic.