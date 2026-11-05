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San Diego Asian Film Festival kicks off its 27th year with nearly 200 films
By Beth Accomando,6 days ago
Pac-Arts kicks off the 27th annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) on Nov. 5. The festival will showcase nearly 200 films from 35 countries over the next 10 days. SDAFF opens Thursday at the San Diego Natural History Museum with the animated film "In Waves." Then it moves to its home base of UltraStar Mission Valley Theaters at Hazard Center through Nov. 14, for the bulk of the films.