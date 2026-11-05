undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Growing pains: Inside the school being built to keep up with North Carolina’s coastal boom
By Alexandra Petro,7 days ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — The construction cranes rising off U.S. 17 tell the story before anyone says a word: Pender County is growing, and it is growing fast. According to 2025 U.S. Census data, Pender County is the fourth-fastest growing county in North Carolina with nearby Brunswick County ranked first. Both are drawing people relocating from across the state, many of whom choose the coast for more space and lower costs while commuting to Wilmington or Jacksonville for work, according to county officials.