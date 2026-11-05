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Bubba's 33 Set to Fill Northglenn Marketplace Gap With 200 New Jobs
By Hailey Armstrong,6 days ago
A vacant restaurant space at Northglenn Marketplace that once housed a Korean barbecue and sushi spot is about to become the newest outpost of Bubba's 33, the sports-themed chain from the creator of Texas Roadhouse. The 6,962-square-foot restaurant at 311 W. 104th Ave. is set to open Monday, December 7, right next to the existing Texas Roadhouse at the shopping center.