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Duke Energy launches $500K hunger relief campaign, expands fresh food access in Pee Dee
By Tonya Brown,7 days ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is investing more than $500,000 to fight hunger across South Carolina, including a new partnership in Florence aimed at helping families throughout the Pee Dee access fresh, nutritious food. Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation are supporting nearly 70 organizations statewide...
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