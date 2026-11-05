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AI in Collections: Balancing Automation, Compliance, and Human Judgment
By Stefanie Jackman,3 days ago
In this episode of The Consumer Finance Podcast, partner and guest host Stefanie Jackman welcomes Corafone co-founders Aman Mender and Adrian Ferrante-Bannera for a candid conversation about the growing role of AI in collections. The discussion covers the division of responsibilities between AI and human collectors, along with the considerations that can shape those boundaries, specifically addressing human oversight, escalation protocols, and ambiguous consumer requests. They also talk about the role AI-generated data can play in compliance monitoring, the potential for greater consistency from AI, and the importance of human discretion in more complex interactions. Because AI is likely to remain part of collections operations, this conversation offers financial services companies that handle collections a practical look at how to integrate it as the technology develops.