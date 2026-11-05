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Virent Capital Buys Stake in Kanahoma to Expand Enrollment Services
By Timothy Alexander,7 days ago
RADNOR, PA — Virent Capital recently acquired a stake in higher education marketing firm Kanahoma LLC, marking the Radnor-based private equity firm’s first platform investment as it seeks to build a broader enrollment services business serving colleges and universities facing pressure to attract students. Kanahoma’s management team will...