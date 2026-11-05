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Name Released in Fatal Pennington County Motorcycle Crash
By Jared Fernau,6 days ago
South Dakota Highway Patrol – A man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Rapid City, South Dakota. Preliminary crash information indicates David A. Scheller, the driver of a 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on Sheridan Lake Road. He was unable to navigate a curve in the road, entered the north ditch, and separated from the motorcycle. Scheller sustained fatal injuries.