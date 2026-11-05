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On-site nitrogen generation gives fabricator flexibility, stability for laser cutting
6 days ago
Giles Foodservice Equipment, Montgomery, Ala., is a manufacturer of fryers, hoods, warmers, and other products for the food service industry, serving segments including convenience stores, grocery stores and delis, restaurants and bars, business and industry, sporting complexes, and movie and entertainment centers. The company relied solely on delivered liquid nitrogen...
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