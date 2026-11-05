undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop: Dolly Parton’s Memory Lives on at Road-Trip Attraction, Restaurant and Store off I-65
By Bracken Mayo,6 days ago
With Buc-ee’s generating the bulk of the buzz in Murfreesboro this month, Tennessee travelers can keep in mind they have another notable new roadside destination worth visiting. Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, located off Interstate 65 in Cornersville, combines the necessities of a highway stop—fuel, restrooms, a place to walk and stretch, and snacks—with a mix of Dolly Parton memorabilia, Southern cooking and country music, becoming a unique modern roadside attraction and fueling station of its own.