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Phillips Medisize expands its drug delivery business
By Jim Hammerand,6 days ago
Molex’s Phillips Medisize says it’s expanding in England with the acquisition of a facility in Chippenham to support growing demand in drug delivery. After buying Chippenham-based Vectura Group in 2025, Phillips Medisize will now combine the Chippenham site (totaling 634,670 square feet on 3.41 acres) with its Cambridge facility to expand its Global Inhalation Center of Excellence, providing “end-to-end combination product development and manufacturing capabilities for small molecules, biologics and generic products.”