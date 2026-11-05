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Democrats romped in state elections in Pa. and elsewhere. What will they do with their newfound power?
By Kevin HardyAnna Claire Vollers,7 days ago
The blue wave that swept across Tuesday’s midterm election will deliver Democrats new power over state government, giving them the opportunity to advance long-sought policy changes. Democrats flipped hundreds of seats, won control of several GOP-held chambers, broke veto-proof supermajorities and won a majority of governorships for the first...