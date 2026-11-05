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Winter Weather Awareness Day Encourages Nebraskans to Plan Ahead and Stay Safe
By Karli Ferry,4 days ago
As winter approaches, Nebraska officials are encouraging residents to prepare for snowstorms, extreme cold and hazardous road conditions. Taking steps now can help protect individuals, families and communities throughout the winter season. Governor Jim Pillen has declared Thursday, November 5, 2026, as Winter Weather Awareness Day, encouraging Nebraskans to review...