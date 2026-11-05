undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Don’t Miss An Evening with Peter Bilingsley and A Christmas Story on December 6th at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater!
6 days ago
95-5, G-L-O Classic Rock Fans! Ready to celebrate the Holidays?? Don’t miss an unforgettable evening with Peter Billingsley, who played “Ralphie”, in the legendary movie, “A Christmas Story”, Sunday, December 6th, at the Peoria Civic Center Prairie Home Alliance Theater! There will be a screening of the beloved classic “A Christmas Story” followed by a moderated interview and audience Q&A from its iconic star Peter Billingsley, a.k.a. Ralphie! Get tickets now at ticketmaster.com! Be listening here on G-L-O for your shot to win tickets, see you there, and Happy Holidays, from 95-5, G-L-O!