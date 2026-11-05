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A long stretch of dry conditions begins Friday, with a warm up this weekend
By Rusty Mehlberg, Fox 21 News,7 days ago
Thursday was finally the day that saw the long duration wet weather pattern for early November come to an end. Total rainfall since Sunday night ranged from around 1” to 5.47” in Keewatin. For many, this will be one of the wettest, and for a few spots already the wettest, Novembers on record! The storm system complex responsible for all this is moving out of the Great Lakes region, but breezy north winds are not just cooling temperatures to the 40s for highs, but also creating lake effect snow showers along the South Shore region. We will see them dissipate Thursday night as winds calm with overall clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s. Friday will see a high-pressure system push into the western Great Lakes region. The sunny skies and very light winds will keep highs seasonal in the upper 30s and lower half of the 40s.