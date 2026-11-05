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Target Launches Early Black Friday Sale With Discounts on Toys, Clothing and Holiday Essentials
By Press Release,5 days ago
Target has launched its Early Black Friday Sale, offering South Carolina shoppers discounts on toys, clothing, holiday decorations, kitchen appliances and more through Saturday, Nov. 7. The retailer is offering a variety of deals to help shoppers get an early start on holiday shopping. Some of the featured discounts include: