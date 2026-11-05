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Amazon adds Uber Eats perk for Prime members
By Anne D'Innocenzio,7 days ago
NEW YORK — Amazon.com Inc. is adding a new restaurant delivery perk for its Prime members, escalating the food delivery wars. The Seattle-based online behemoth said Nov. 5 that it has agreed to add Uber Eats to its list of services for Amazon Prime members in the U.S. The service, which will be effective immediately, will allow members to order from hundreds of thousands of restaurants from Uber Eats directly from Amazon.com and within the retailer's shopping app with no delivery fees for orders over $25, the companies said in a joint release.